SEE PHOTOS: Howard Christmas Twilight Markets

(L) Kylie Drummond of Kylies Creative Christmas Creations and Vicki Dougherty of Joshua Art with their festive styled stall at the Howard Twilight Christmas Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast with the community of Howard hosting their Christmas Twilight Market.

Burrum District Community Centre president Faye Whiffin said the event was the first of its kind for the 2020 Christmas season.

“It’s cheerful, bringing people into the Christmas season, we always do this event,” she said.

After a tough year with COVID restrictions.

Ms Whiffin said the event was just what people needed.

“It’s wonderful, people enjoy getting out … just to perk everyone up and cheer everybody up,” she said.

“This is bigger than it has been in previous years, because of COVID, people have had very much to go to and we extend the invitation to everyone on the Fraser Coast to come.

“We’re happy to see everyone and hoped they had a good time.”

