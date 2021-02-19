Menu
Puppy adventures at Spotlight
News

SEE THE LIST: Fraser Coast’s favourite dog breeds

Isabella Magee
19th Feb 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 20th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
WHETHER your dog is small or large, prefers a dip in the water or walk along the Esplanade at night, there are an abundance of loveable canines around.

The Fraser Coast Council currently registers a whopping 20,292 dogs in the region, and there are some breeds, crossed or purebred, locals clearly favour.

The first and second breeds weren’t far off, the first ranking in with 1,785 across the region and the second with 1,756.

The third breed sits with about 400 less than the breed prior, and so does the fourth.

Did your fur-baby make the list?

See the top 10 below.

  1. Maltese
  2. Staffy
  3. Border Collie
  4. Labrador
  5. Cattle
  6. Kelpie
  7. Jack Russel

  8. Chihuahua
  9. Shih tzu
  10. German Sheppard
