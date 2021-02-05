SEE THE LIST: Hervey Bay commercial property for sale

With Hervey Bay’s ever-growing expansion, and a population of over 53,000 and over 104,000 in the Fraser Coast catchment, the need for some new businesses is expanding, too. And whether you’re looking to start a business, tap into the tourism industry market, or just want to see what’s around, we’ve listed some of the best up for grabs right now.

1. Lot 2, 10 Medical Place Urraween, QLD 4655

Land area: 1,973 m²

For sale or lease, this lot is perfect for anyone in the medical field, looking to locate their business right across the road from the new multimillion-dollar St Stephen‘s Private Hospital. It’s also located within walking distance of Hervey Bay’s Public Hospital, Oncology, other health professionals and a retirement village, with a newly completed $30 million Nursing Home built next door. As the last block available in the medical precinct, real estate agents are guessing it won‘t be up for long.

2. 135 Main Street, Pialba, QLD 4655

Land area: 30,900 m²

It isn’t called Main Street for nothing, as this development is located along Hervey Bay‘s most used arterial road. The development offers multiple, various opportunities. With a freshly completed Fuel Station directly opposite, and the newly gated residential 41 Villa complex (currently under construction) adjacent.

3. 150-174 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach, QLD 4655

Land area: 172,900 m²

Calling all beachfront fanatics, this land up for sale is located in the exclusive suburb of Dundowran Beach, located at the beach end of Ansons Road and 150-174 Sempfs Road. It’s close to the CBD and has road infrastructure to provide easy access to your could-be new paradise. It’s also a DA approved site.

4. 16/53 Torquay Road, Pialba, QLD 4655

Land area: 105 m²

Well, if you’ve ever wanted to run a little shop, here’s your perfect chance. With excellent exposure, located along Torquay Road and well-established neighbouring businesses, you’ll be off with a bang! It features a separate lock up storage shed (about 20 m²), a kitchenette and staffroom area, airconditioning, a personal toilet, communal toilets in complex and has a large staff and customer car park for all your new clients coming to check out what you’ve created with the space.

5. Lots 16 and 17, 8-10 Pier Street, Urangan, QLD 4655

Floor area: 1,490 m²

The Sporties is now long gone, but there’s always a silver lining, as now an opportunity arises for a new Bar and Bistro to take its place. Located within walking distance to Urangan Pier, the second storey property is up for sale and lease. It features a functioning bar, kitchen, cold room, freezer room, signage provision, off-street parking (at the rear of the premises), lift access, tables and chairs. There is even an opportunity for the buyer to divide the large space into multiple tenancies.

6. 30 Wilkin Street, River Heads, QLD 4655

Land area: 124,5000 m²

With 57 lots, including three Medium Density sites, the DA Approved residential subdivision, valid until June 2028, provides a goldmine of opportunity. Located only 11km south of Hervey Bay’s airport, scenic views, cleared sites, naer level lots and large open space areas. Up for sale at $3,000,000 (plus GST), it’s a well-positioned site in easy reach of the village shopping centre and Fraser Island’s ferry terminal.

7. 4-5 Pier Street, Urangan, QLD 4655

Land area: 1516 m²

Up for sale at $1,150,000, this famous tucked away street, just around the corner from the esplanade, is all you could really dream of. For creation into your wildest dreams, only metres from the iconic Urangan Pier and within metres of Hervey Bays‘ pristine coastline, why wouldn’t you invest in this? An exceptional Tourism Development, or just for yourself.

8. 346 Esplanade, Scarness, QLD 4655

Land area: 450 m²

A commercial premises in the centre of Hervey Bay, with five Commercial tenancies and four Residential units, the potential is endless. Selling for $1,875,000 (excluding GST), it’s situated on a corner site close to Scarness’ Beachfront Tourist Strip.

9. 4/9 Bideford Street, Torquay, QLD 4655

Land area: 270 m²

This commercial property is located on the corner of Bideford Street and Freshwater Street in Torquay, situated just metres from the beach. Complex neighbours include in a vet, physio and a financial planner. The property features a kitchenette, staff amenities, glass frontage, airconditioning, carparking and the ability for signage. Up for sale at $1,200,000 (plus GST), this is a property suited for an owner, occupier or investor.