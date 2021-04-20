SEE THE LIST: Jobs available on Fraser Coast, where to apply

From a Family Support Worker to a Veterinarian Nurse and Retail Assistant, there are plenty of jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast, and for all ages. SEE THE LIST

Whether you’re on the hunt for something new, have recently moved to the area or just want to see what’s around – there are a range of new options, particularly in the hospitality industry.

Here’s some of the latest offerings.

There is a wide variety of jobs in Wide Bay, and, the Chronicle has listed some of the best for you.

Family Support, Maryborough

Working with the team at Anglicare Southern Queensland, if you’re passionate about empowering families and assisting those who need extra support socially and emotionally, this one is for you. This role would involve you supporting children aged from zero to 12 years, and families, at home, individually and in group community settings. Apply here.

All-rounder Hospitality, Maryborough

The position is for Kebab On Kent, as a permanent part-time worker. It’s suited for someone who can do it all – customer service, cooking and making orders. Joining a hospitality-orientated and lively team, if you possess the same qualities, this could be yours. Apply here.

Front of House, Hervey Bay

Experience is not required for this job, as long as “you’re willing to learn” and be eligible to get a Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) licence. This job at Ricardos Italiano & Seafood includes docket writing, table service and cleaning. Applicants must be available to work on holidays and weekends. Apply here.

Veterinary Nurse, Hervey Bay

Nissen Street Veterinary Surgery is looking for a part-time or full-time veterinary nurse. The successful applicant will be a positive person with an interest in animal welfare. Also, it would be preferable to have a Certificate IV or equivalent and experience with Ezyvet. Send resume to nissenstreetvetsurgery@outlook.com.

General Practitioner, Maryborough

Wide Bay Hospital & Health Service is seeking an experienced doctor to join their team as a general practitioner to the Maryborough Correctional Centre. This role would suit either a Staff Specialist or Senior Medical Officer, where the successful applicant will provide clinical services to clients, with opportunities to undertake research and future health professional teaching. Apply here.

Administration, Tiaro

Working with T. E. ATransmissions, an Import and Wholesale Engineering Components company, this role would involve receipting incoming goods, preparing outgoing orders, power tool operation and, stock level inventories. The successful applicant must have a current and ongoing maintained forklift and motor vehicle licence. Apply here.

Retail Assistant, Gympie

As a local business which has just expanded, M1 Workwear and Safety is looking for a retail assistant. A minimum experience of two years in retail is required while tasks involve; store opening and closing, serving customers and, taking care of customer orders. Apply here.

Hair Salon Assistant, Hervey Bay

Headlines Hair & Beauty is seeking a salon assistant who would mostly work at reception, being “committed to helping (their) hairdressers achieve and exceed targets.” This role also would include shampooing and conditioning clients’ hair and serving drinks for clients. It is a part-time or full-time position with 20 to 38 hours per week. Apply here.