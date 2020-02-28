Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Every dog will have its day, especially if it is a contender in the Dogs of Oz Top Dogs competition. See if your pup made the list of QLD contenders.
Every dog will have its day, especially if it is a contender in the Dogs of Oz Top Dogs competition. See if your pup made the list of QLD contenders.
Pets & Animals

See the list of QLD Top Dogs contenders

28th Feb 2020 5:53 PM

The apawslause has been deafening. The votes are in. The red carpet has been rolled out.

Every dog will have its day, especially if they're a finalist in the Dogs of Oz Top Dog competition.

So, here are the contenders from QLD who stood tall, tail erect and caught the judges attention.

But who is going to make the national shortlist for the top prize? Who has the most pawsome profile; the cutest characteristics, the most loveable demeanour?

SEE THE CONTENDERS HERE

Photos
View Gallery

With over 3000 entries from across Australia, choosing Australia's Top Dog has not been easy as dogs big and small, scruffy and smooth, and purebred and mutt, all entered for their chance to take the crown as Australia's Top of Oz.

The eventual winner will receive a morning makeover on The Morning Show from a Pooch Perfect groomer; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

Check back in for the Top 50 on Monday, March 2 to cast your vote for Australia's Top Dog.

dogs of oz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        premium_icon Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        News Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are some suggestions.

        Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        premium_icon Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        News Sandy Strait State School prep students have stepped back in time by using...

        FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the Strait

        premium_icon FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the...

        News Fraser Coast fishers share their advice for a good day casting out.

        Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        premium_icon Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        News The external audit included 11.9km of the road and 13 intersections