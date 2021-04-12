SEE THE MENU: Restaurant with a new theme opens in region

Chef David Abdelnour has reopened the Coral Cove Resort Restaurant and is planning to release an exciting new menu featuring traditional Spanish cuisine dishes.

An exciting new cuisine is about to hit the tastebuds of Bundaberg and the authentic cuisine will be a new addition to the region’s thriving restaurant scene.

Up until three weeks ago the Coral Cove Resort Restaurant had been closed for more than a year-and-a-half.

But now thanks to new chef David Abdelnour, its doors have reopened with an exciting twist on the menu.

Chef David Abdelnour and his wife wife Andreina Bastidas opening the Coral Cove Resort Restaurant.

Originally from Venezuela, the former accountant and qualified chef is set to serve patrons traditional Spanish cuisine dishes.

“We moved to Bundaberg from Victoria about a month ago and the owners were looking for someone to open the kitchen back up at the beautiful Coral Cove Resort,” Mr Abdelnour said.

“My wife is a doctor and was offered a job and I wanted to support her in her dream which is what brought us to Bundaberg originally but then this opportunity came up and within a week I had proposed a new menu to the owners and signed the lease.”

And while the restaurant’s new chef has always loved to cook, he didn’t always work in a kitchen.

Initially from Venezuela, Mr Abdelnour was working as an accountant.

“I was an office boy working for a big accounting firm but when we moved to Australia I decided to reinvent myself, go down the path of hospitality and I became a chef,” he said.

“We moved to Melbourne first where I worked in the Crown Casino and Crown Metropol restaurants for just shy of four years.

“The head chef saw my capacity to handle pressure well in the kitchen and he was pleased with my food so he inspired me study commercial cookery and I became a chef.”

The current menu includes Spanish tapas as well as bistro and pub-style food.

Passionate about producing delicious food, Mr Abdelnour plans to incorporate more Spanish dishes into the menu – a unique taste sensation to add to Bundaberg’s restaurant scene.

He said paella – a typical Spanish and South American dish made up of rice and seafood – was one of his specialties.

“At the moment I’m doing some Spanish tapas as well as bistro and pub style food like parmigiana, burgers and fish and chips,” Mr Abdelnour said.

“Over time I do want to introduce more Mediterranean dishes to the menu and I’m excited to bring these exciting flavours to Bundaberg.”

The chef said his brother Andres Abdelnour who is an experienced bartender and barista will also be helping out with the family business, as well as his wife Andreina Bastidas.

Mr Abdelnour said the restaurant will offer table service and wants to create personable relationships with customers to enhance the overall experience.

He is also working on launching a new breakfast menu and will offer meal specials every Friday.

The Coral Cove Resort Restaurant is at 1 Pebble Beach Dr in Coral Cove and is currently open for lunch and dinner on Thursday to Sunday from midday to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm.

Hours may be extended soon.

For more information click here.

