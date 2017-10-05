See what a lightning strike did to this Fraser Coast path

SMOULDERING: The crater caused by a lighting strike on Parklands Blvd on Sunday evening.

SMOULDERING: The crater caused by a lighting strike on Parklands Blvd on Sunday evening. Contributed

WHEN he saw the flash of light and felt his windows shake, Brendon Becker thought there had been an explosion nearby.

On a walk the next morning, the Hervey Bay resident discovered it was a lightning strike which left a smouldering crater on a Parklands Blvd pathway about 40m from his house.

Mr Becker saw the lightning strike about 5pm on Sunday during a downpour on the Fraser Coast.

"All the windows in the house shook, I saw a big flash outside and heard a massive sound, like an explosion,” Mr Becker said.

"By Tuesday morning I found the crater and noticed the lightning had burned through the concrete.

"My wife and I even found small pieces of concrete about 8-10m from the site and small shards along the path.”

Mr Becker said it happened close to a playground on Parklands Blvd.

"I thought about how lucky it was that no-one else was hit,” he said.

"It's a very popular park for families and groups.”

