See what a lightning strike did to this Fraser Coast path

WHEN he saw the flash of light and felt his windows shake, Brendon Becker thought there had been an explosion nearby.
On a walk the next morning, the Hervey Bay resident discovered it was a lightning strike which left a smouldering crater on a Parklands Blvd pathway about 40m from his house.
Mr Becker saw the lightning strike about 5pm on Sunday during a downpour on the Fraser Coast.
"All the windows in the house shook, I saw a big flash outside and heard a massive sound, like an explosion,” Mr Becker said.
"By Tuesday morning I found the crater and noticed the lightning had burned through the concrete.
"My wife and I even found small pieces of concrete about 8-10m from the site and small shards along the path.”
Mr Becker said it happened close to a playground on Parklands Blvd.
"I thought about how lucky it was that no-one else was hit,” he said.
"It's a very popular park for families and groups.”
