See you with bells on at the fair

Santa's little helpers will share the Christmas spirit at the Apex Santa Fair in Queens Park, Maryborough. Valerie Horton

IT'S that time of year when families dig out their Santa hats to come together to celebrate the magic of Christmas in Maryborough.

This year's Santa Fair, a community project of the Fraser Coast Apex Club, will be held from 2.30pm next Saturday.

Fraser Coast Apex president Kaden Bryant said he was hoping for another big turnout for the club's major annual fundraiser.

He said members had been busy shopping on the Fraser Coast for prizes for the popular Ham and Toy Spins.

"We will have the favourite $1 showbags that have an entry to win a girls and boys bike.

"Both Maryborough and Hervey Bay trains will be operating along with a ferris wheel, jumping castle and there will be face painting.

"Onsite there will be plenty to eat with a barbecue, barista, icecream and potato swirl vans.”

Kaden said they were grateful to their sponsors including long-time supporters Richers Transport, Maryborough Sugar Factory, CSG Law, Persal & Co.

"Tom Elmer Constructions have come on board this year and Wilcox Bikes has donated one of the bikes and we buy the other at cost price - they came on board last year.

"The sponsorship help purchase the toys from local businesses and the hams from Station Butchery in Maryborough.”

All funds raised from this year's event will go to Yoorana Women's Domestic Violence and Resource Service.

"Last year Apex donated $2500 to Riding for Disabled Maryborough to help start the build of their new riding shed,” Kaden said.

"Friendlies and Bay Audio have come on board and donated a wheely walker and hearing impaired earphones which we will re-donate to Community Lifestyles in Maryborough.”

Apex also assist throughout the year with donations including $400 to Little Athletics in Maryborough and a donation to non-for-profit TS Maryborough Navy Cadets.

Kaden started with the nation-wide community service club through some friends of his in Bundaberg Apex.

"I was helping by going to the Gympie Muster, giving them a hand and met some of the Fraser Coast members and joined just before Santa Fair last year.

"I am enjoying it - its awesome.

"We actually hosted the national convention this year down at Apex camps at Mudjimba on the Sunshine Coast so I got to meet another hundred-odd different Apex members from right through Australia, Bangladesh and Philippines.”

The club have a food van which they take to events including the technology challenge, and help out with Bundaberg events.

Fraser Coast Apex also have a lot of equipment for hire including a cold room.

DETAILS

Santa Fair will be held at Queens Park, behind the Duncan Chapman statue on Sunday, December 10 from 2.30-5.30pm.

For more information visit frasercoast@apex.org.au, Facebook or phone Kaden on 0458 992 921.