GOOD FOOD: Students at Hervey Bay Special School Jeremiah and Shanya with teacher Kathleen Heath at their vegie garden.
News

Seeds leads to career aspirations

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

FOR Year 11 student Jeremiah Hay, learning about how food is produced has changed his life.

After working in the Hervey Bay Special School's community garden and Stephanie Alexander program where students cook the food they plant, Jermiah's new goal is to become a qualified chef.

The school's garden includes mint, basil, corn, bok choy, tomatoes and lettuce.

Using the basil, Jermiah has learnt to create his own pasta from scratch and loved it so much his mother bought a pasta maker for the home.

Completing several courses including those specialising in food safety and food supervision has also earned the local 16-year-old a nomination for a Fraser Cost Ability Award.

HBSS teacher Kathleen Heath, who was named Fraser Coast's Educator of the Year in the recent Fraser Coast Education Alliance awards, said Jermiah had excelled in her nationally recognised cooking and gardening program.

"A huge thankyou to David, Brian and John from the Hervey Bay Daylight Masonic Lodge, without their help the students wouldn't have the opportunities in the garden they have today,” she said.

For students to experience this same enriching system at home they can cut out the token on page 2 of today's paper for My Little Seed Garden.

As it is a bonus token you can present it for any seeds you may have missed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

