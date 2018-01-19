Seeing double: Coast sisters among first nursing grads

FROM the day they were born, Hayley and Jemma Coyne have shared everything, and now they will get to share a career.

The 20-year-old sisters from a set of Maryborough triplets will work together as graduate nurses after completing their Nursing Science degree at USC.

"It's something we both have always wanted to do and I've always wanted to help people," Hayley said.

"We've been like best friends growing up so it was good to have each other through uni."

The former St Mary's College students were among the first cohort of Nursing Science students from USC Fraser Coast to complete their degree.

Of the 12 students who graduated at the end of last year, each of them have landed a job with Queensland Health.

Hayley and Jemma will begin their graduation position with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service early next month after investing three years of intensive work at university.

USC nursing graduands (L) Ashleigh Kilroy, Hayley Coyne, Courtney Wallace, Sarah Buenen, Petia Jones, Nilamben Patel, Jessie Buchan, Jessica Foulkes, Jeannie Fortune, Elyse Bone and Karleigh Judge. Alistair Brightman

Head, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedics Professor Margaret Barnes said it was an "incredible" result for all graduates to land jobs.

"They've got jobs in a range of places too so here locally but also rural," Prof Barnes said.

"It's a tough degree which involves a lot of clinical placement and juggling of responsibilities."

As for the future, Hayley plans to remain on the Fraser Coast having built a home with her partner.

"I don't have any plans on moving, I love it here," she said.

"We've worked hard to get where we are today."

USC Fraser Coast graduates will officially receive their degrees in April when the university hosts its first graduation ceremony in the region.

