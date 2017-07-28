Seeing whales play in Bay wows at international conference

OUR SAY: Keep an eye out for our annual visitors

THE unique behaviour of humpback whales playing in the Bay has impressed the attendees of a prestigious international whale conference.

Blue Dolphin's Peter Lynch just returned from a four day trip to South Africa for the biennial World Cetacean Alliance conference, where he was able to show footage of whales at play in Hervey Bay.



He said the reactions of those watching the footage made him realise just how unique the Bay is as a whale watching destination.

Mr Lynch made a presentation during his stay and is hopeful the Fraser Coast will secure the next conference in 2019.

He said the region should receive word in the next few months as to whether it had been successful in securing the conference.



He said that the visit had also been fruitful in learning how Hervey Bay should go about preparing its application to become Australia's first accredited Whale Heritage Site.

"It was definitely worthwhile going," he said.

Mr Lynch said he was able to get information from the conference to give the region's application the best chance of success.

He was also able to discuss the economics of the whale industry and the sustainability measures that had been put in place.

Mr Lynch also told those gathered about the Ocean Festival and the annual Paddle Out for Whales.