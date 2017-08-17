Seeing smoke around? It's coming from Fraser Island

A VEGETATION fire on Fraser Island has caused some smoke to be seen from Hervey Bay.

The fire is happening at Eurong Tower Access Rd.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokesman said the fire was not causing direct danger to people or buildings, but precautions should be taken by residents to avoid the smoke.

"Due to the weather conditions, sometimes it causes the smoke to blow away," the spokesman said.

"Keep windows closed and try to avoid it if you can, as some people suffer from asthma."

If you believe your property is under threat, call 000.