Seeing the need to sew goodwill

Sew PNG are shipping of a pallet of donated goods to Papua New Guinea with the help of Richers Transport and Haman Optical. Peter and Gretchen Haman (Haman Optical), Steve Osborne (Richers Depot Supervisor), Frank and Pat Burkett.

HALF a tonne of clothes and school supplies will arrive in a tiny village in Papua New Guinea gratefully accepted by four clans and three schools.

Sew PNG, a group of local ladies who formed in 2011 and sew garments from donated fabrics in their own homes for children and women, have gathered the crate of parcels over the last couple of months.

Volunteer and founder Pat Burkett said Sew PNG always sends around 30 boxes each load, about three times a year, which amounts to around 500kg of clothing and school supplies each time.

"A number of women from Maryborough and Hervey Bay sew the skirts, shorts and T-shirts within their own homes,” she said.

"Some clothing is ex-school uniform from local schools. People donate school supplies including exercise books, pencils, etc for the children and teachers.

"Sew PNG ladies also make school bags and pencil cases. Material for clothing and bags is donated from local sources, and from as far away as Brisbane and Sydney.”

Local donors and sponsors help with all the sundry items like zips, elastic and thread.

Pat said the biggest single costs were the shipping to PNG plus customs and quarantine and shipping agents.

Richers Transport will take the pallet free of charge to Brisbane Wharf, where it is shipped to Port Moresby then by barge to Tufi, from where it will be distributed among the schools and villages marked on the sides of the boxes.

Peter and Gretchen Haman from Haman Optical were wholly sponsoring this load.

"It costs around $1500 to get it to New Guinea - not so much the transport but more customs and quarantine,” she said.

"Richers take the load to Brisbane Wharf for us free of charge, we are very grateful to Graham Richers and Steve.”

Peter Haman said he first heard of the donations through church.

"I was there checking on all the sinners and they were talking about one lady who only had one dress and that was all she had - it just makes you cry thinking about it,” he said.

"I asked how much it cost to send it over and I said we would cover it.

"It is such a good cause - Sew PNG work so hard to get it all together and then the issue is to fundraise to actually get it there - it was the least we can do.”

Peter and Gretchen said they planned to continue this annually.

Pat said that it was really important that they didn't interfere with how the villages run their lives.

"You can't create a jealously or a division there, they live peacefully and by sending this you have to be mindful that you don't upset that harmony. There are four clans and they are addressed to each clan leader so they can then hand it out as they see fit.”