Seeking out tuckshop lady

TUCK IN: Central State School's temporary tuckshop convenor Rachel D'Alterio (left) and long-time volunteer Cathy Dale offer healthy, made-fresh-daily food for students and staff. Boni Holmes

FRESH is best when you are feeding the brains of young students.

Maryborough's Central State School opens their tuckshop twice a week with a variety of delicious and healthy options for the hungry hordes.

Temporary tuckshop convenor Rachel D'Alterio said they made everything fresh on the premises.

The school's offers everything from sausage rolls and fruit to their popular brekkie and hamburgers.

At the moment they are seeking an experienced tuckshop convenor or cook to oversee the canteen operations.

The school's P&C, a non-profitable organisation, provides a tuckshop and resources to the students.

P&C Secretary Andrew Burgess said the convenor would have their full support.

Those who take the new position will be required to supervise several volunteers who all help to provide healthy meals and snacks for the students and teachers.

"The tuckshop convenor position is voluntary as the school is unfortunately just not quite big enough to support a paid employee which makes the role even more important," Mr Burgess said.

The position will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7.30-12noon.

"The hours on Wednesdays are more flexible, as this day is just to get prepared for Thursday and Friday when the tuckshop is open."

Mr Burgess said it would be desirable but not necessary, for the convenor to also assist in the P&C major fundraising events.

"We just donated $15,000 to assist in the purchase of new senior playground equipment.

They have helped with items such as hall fans, classroom air conditioning units and student resources to complement students learning in literacy, maths and physical education.

The convenor needs to currently hold, or able to obtain a Child Safety Blue Card, complete a Food Handling course and a current police security check.

The P&C will pay all of these expenses for the successful person.

For more information email 0072_PandC@eq.edu.au or phone 0428 250 353.

The Central School Fair will be held on Friday, August 23.