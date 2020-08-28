Seemingly small step a major move for M’boro water park

Maryborough water park to be built at ANZAC Park – Kylie Nitz from the Maryborough City Progress Association is rapt with the proposal – pictured with councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough water park to be built at ANZAC Park – Kylie Nitz from the Maryborough City Progress Association is rapt with the proposal – pictured with councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE council has taken a small but vital step forward in developing Maryborough’s new water play area.

The first of its kind playground will be installed in Anzac Park, featuring all-abilities, water-based attractions.

Councillor Paul Truscott moved a motion at Wednesday’s meeting that a special meeting be called to award the construction contract for the project.

He proposed chief executive officer, Ken Diehm, be directed to call the special meeting after finishing the tender evaluation report.

An artist's impression of the water play area at Maryborough's Anzac Park.

“This is a great project,” Cr Truscott said.

“There’s great potential here to see this project grow and this is more about the process in how this operates.

“It’s a decision that should be made by the council.”

Cr Truscott also thanks Councillor Daniel Sanderson for his support of the project.

Councillor David Lee backed the idea, saying it was “a matter of process”.

“It’s clearly understood it’s an urgent decision and we’re talking about $4 million so I think it’s appropriate this matter come to council by way of a special meeting,” Cr Lee said.