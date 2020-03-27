Menu
POONA CARAVAN PARK: Owner of the Poona Palms Holiday Park, Don Wallace. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Self-Isolate at the Poona caravan park

Stuart Fast
27th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
THE fallout from the coronavirus has damaged the tourism industry on the Fraser Coast.

For Poona Palms Holiday Park owner Don Wallace it has meant cancelling the Easter bookings for his park, with business collapsing since social distancing measures were introduced.

To keep his business going throughout the crisis, Mr Wallace is allowing full-time caravaners and motorhome owners to stay at his park.

He said the reason for this was that thousands of people lived on the road full-time and they needed somewhere to stay during the crisis.

Mr Wallace said while full-time caravaners would still have to pay, they could wait out the crisis at his park, which had the facilities to accommodate them.

He said his park could accommodate roughly 40 caravans and motorhomes, which would be spaced one every two allotments for required social distancing.

He said full-time caravaners and motorhome owners would have to be self-contained but they were welcome to stay for two to three months and wait out the isolation period.

Mr Wallace also said the time would allow him to perform some maintenance on the park, to keep the place in good nick, ready for the eventual return to normality.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

