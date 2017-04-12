WARNING: Shine Lawyers' Joel Blane has urged fellow Chronicle readers to exercise caution on the roads these holidays and questions whether those who text and drive really need to.

COULD the mobile phone "selfie” be the real killer on our roads this Easter?

We see many terrible cases at our law firm where a moment of distraction on the road results in horrific injury and life changing consequences.

Knowing the devastation a car accident can bring, it was shocking to read the latest statistics from the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety showing 14 percent of young drivers admitted to taking a "selfie” and uploading it while driving.

A further 12 percent of those aged 18 to 25 said they had even updated their Facebook status while behind the wheel.

We all know the Easter break is a dangerous time for travel.

It also coincides with the school holidays, meaning our roads will be extra busy.

Remember a selfie isn't worth the trauma of a road accident.

- Joel Blane, Shine Lawyers Branch Manager, Hervey Bay.

