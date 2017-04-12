COULD the mobile phone "selfie” be the real killer on our roads this Easter?
We see many terrible cases at our law firm where a moment of distraction on the road results in horrific injury and life changing consequences.
Knowing the devastation a car accident can bring, it was shocking to read the latest statistics from the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety showing 14 percent of young drivers admitted to taking a "selfie” and uploading it while driving.
A further 12 percent of those aged 18 to 25 said they had even updated their Facebook status while behind the wheel.
We all know the Easter break is a dangerous time for travel.
It also coincides with the school holidays, meaning our roads will be extra busy.
Remember a selfie isn't worth the trauma of a road accident.
- Joel Blane, Shine Lawyers Branch Manager, Hervey Bay.
