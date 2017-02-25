500 wi-fi hotspots to drive tourism under LNP election plan

PLAN: Shadow Minister for Tourism Jon Krause and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen announce the LNP's wi-fi hotspot plan at WetSide Water Park, Hervey Bay.

A $3 MILLION plan to install 500 wi-fi hotspots at Queensland's visitor hotspots will help boost tourism, according to the LNP's Jon Krause.

The Shadow Tourism Minister was at WetSide Water Park yesterday to make the announcement with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen. While an election is yet to be called, the promise to invest $3 million over three years hinges on the LNP's re-election.

Mr Krause said Hervey Bay and Fraser Island were two "tourism hotspots" that could benefit from the plan, and said Fraser Coast Regional Council had expressed interest.

The plan behind the wi-fi hotspots is to allow tourists to "brag to their mates about their Queensland holiday", which the LNP believes will help drive both domestic and international tourism to the state's regional locations.

"Using digital and social media to showcase our great tourism locations is an ideal way to share the word that Queensland is a great place to visit," Mr Krause said.

Mr Krause said a broad estimate had valued each hotspot's set-up cost about the $5-6000 mark, though clarified that costs could vary at different locations.

"Obviously there will have to be an assessment of the business case for a particular wi-fi point to stack up, and it will be a competitive process," Mr Krause said.

"We hope it's over-subscribed as we want to get more and more wi-fi hotspots installed so tourists can take their selfies and promote regional tourism aspects to their mates.

"We'd work out a process to assess those applications, some will be better than others and that's how things go. Those guidelines will be put in place in government."

Mr Sorensen was supportive of the plan.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was contacted for comment but is yet to respond.