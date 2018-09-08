How a selfless gift saved a Howard grandpa's life

A CALL in the middle of the night, informing him he had won the organ donation lottery, was the start of Rodney Paterson's second chance at life.

It has now been five months since the Howard man underwent a lifesaving liver transplant and he's determined to make it count.

Formerly suffering liver failure, he would likely have been dead by now if it wasn't for the kindness of the stranger and their family.

Thanks to them, the 59- year-old will have the privilege of seeing his five grandchildren grow up with his wife of 40 years Robyn.

If he could say anything to the donor's family - whose identity remains anonymous - it would be a tale of over-whelming gratitude.

"The organ donation saved my life," Mr Paterson said.

"If I could, I would say to them, 'thank you very much'."

Mr Paterson encouraged anyone who was able to be- come a registered organ donor and have a conversation with their family regarding their wishes.

"I was falling away, losing weight and strength," Mr Paterson said.

"From the first week after the transplant, I felt 200 per cent better.

"I can't wait to be able to live the rest of my life."

You too could save someone's life by becoming a registered donor.

For more information on organ donation and how to be- come a donor, visit donatelife.gov.au.