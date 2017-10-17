Sell-out fundraiser helps with Fraser Coast workshops

LOOK Good Feel Better has held its annual high tea fundraiser, selling out of tickets weeks before the event date.
Look Good Feel Better is a free community service program dedicated to teaching cancer patients how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by cancer treatment.
The fundraiser was held in September at the Maryborough Sports Club where Lynn Arbus, the owner of A'Diva Hair & Extension Centre, held a demonstration of wigs and hair replacement.
Lynn's 30 years of specialist skills and experience in wigs and hair extensions are a valuable tool in catering for the needs of chemotherapy clients and clients with thinning hair.
"Joining the LGFB team has meant that I can give some wonderful ladies a new head of hair which is so rewarding,” she said.
"Showing the client what they can do, giving them alternatives - there is such a variety of styles and I make it look so natural.”
Lynn has been working with LGFB for three years, holding workshops on hair and make-up in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.
Women, men and teens take part in the practical workshop which focuses on tips and tricks to help patients overcome temporary changes to their appearance.
LGFB fundraiser organisers Joan Boge and Joy Davies said the event was getting more popular each year.
"All the money raised will help keep the workshops running in Maryborough,” Joan said.
"The program relies on generous donations and fundraising. "It costs $5000 per year to hold workshops every two months.”
For more information about Look Good Feel Better or to register to become a volunteer visit www.lgfb.org.au.