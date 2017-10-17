Sell-out fundraiser helps with Fraser Coast workshops

ABOVE: Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser organisers (from left) Joy Davies and Joan Boge with Lynn Arbus, owner of A'Diva Hair & Extension Centre, who demonstrated some of the wig and hair replacement options available to cancer patients.

ABOVE: Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser organisers (from left) Joy Davies and Joan Boge with Lynn Arbus, owner of A'Diva Hair & Extension Centre, who demonstrated some of the wig and hair replacement options available to cancer patients. Boni Holmes

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

LOOK Good Feel Better has held its annual high tea fundraiser, selling out of tickets weeks before the event date.

Look Good Feel Better is a free community service program dedicated to teaching cancer patients how to manage the appearance-related side-effects caused by cancer treatment.

The fundraiser was held in September at the Maryborough Sports Club where Lynn Arbus, the owner of A'Diva Hair & Extension Centre, held a demonstration of wigs and hair replacement.

Lynn's 30 years of specialist skills and experience in wigs and hair extensions are a valuable tool in catering for the needs of chemotherapy clients and clients with thinning hair.

"Joining the LGFB team has meant that I can give some wonderful ladies a new head of hair which is so rewarding,” she said.

"Showing the client what they can do, giving them alternatives - there is such a variety of styles and I make it look so natural.”

Lynn has been working with LGFB for three years, holding workshops on hair and make-up in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Women, men and teens take part in the practical workshop which focuses on tips and tricks to help patients overcome temporary changes to their appearance.

LGFB fundraiser organisers Joan Boge and Joy Davies said the event was getting more popular each year.

"All the money raised will help keep the workshops running in Maryborough,” Joan said.

"The program relies on generous donations and fundraising. "It costs $5000 per year to hold workshops every two months.”

For more information about Look Good Feel Better or to register to become a volunteer visit www.lgfb.org.au.

Delighted to be at the Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser are (from left) Nola Hemming, Wendy Davies and Narelle Charteris. Boni Holmes

Supporting Look Good Feel Better's annual fundraiser (from left) Eva Stevanovic, Gwen Shields and Cathy Voigt. Boni Holmes

Spending an enjoyable morning at Look Good Feel Better's annual fundraiser at the Maryborough Sports Club are (standing from left) Janelle and Marsha Hilliard, (seated from left) Judy Stephensen and Julie Campbell. Boni Holmes

RIGHT: Maryborough Lioness Club members (standing from left) Dianne Hasselbach, Von Fisher, (seated from left) Jacinta Mathiesen and Gloria Chay with guests (far left standing) Anne Kearse and (far left seated) Jen Ballard supported the Look Good Feel Better annual high tea fundraiser at the Maryborough Sports Club. Boni Holmes

Maryborough Lioness Club members (standing from left) Dianne Hasselbach, Von Fisher, (seated from left) Jacinta Mathiesen and Gloria Chay supported the Look Good Feel Better annual high tea fundraiser at the Maryborough Sports Club. Boni Holmes