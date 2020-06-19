Selma Blair spotted amid MS battle

Actress Selma Blair has been spotted with fellow A-lister Jaime King during an outing in Los Angeles.

Both women wore masks as they picked up supplies at the Laurel Canyon Country Store in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, before linking arms and heading down the street.

Blair was pictured using a cane to help her with her mobility.

The actresses linked arms during the outing. Picture: Backgrid Australia

Blair, 47, has been living an increasingly private life since being diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis.

They followed US COVID-19 protocol and wore masks. Picture: Backgrid Australia

The Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde star was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2018 and appeared in public just months later walking with a cane and a walking bike.

Last August, Blair revealed her treatment left her immune system compromised, and she experienced hair loss. The actress posted the first picture to her Instagram account revealing the extent of her hair loss and her son cutting her remaining hair off.

In a 2019 cover story for People magazine, she opened up about her disease, saying she has experienced "constant weakness and fatigue" and spasmodic symptoms which compromise her control over her face and voice.

However, she told the magazine she had some things to celebrate including her followers on social media and the support of her family.

Last year, she also appeared on Good Morning America during a period of an "exacerbation" of MS - resulting in spasmodic dysphonia, a condition that alters her voice.

"I am very happy to be able to put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like," Blair told interviewer Robin Roberts.

"It's interesting to put it out there, to be here to say, 'This is what my particular case looks like right now.'

"Let's meet again in a year and see if I'm better. If I'm not, and I can still have a conversation, that's good enough."

Blair admitted she was "a little scared" of sitting down for the interview given how the MS flare-up had affected her speech.

"My neurologist said, 'No, this will bring a lot of awareness, because nobody has the energy to talk when they're in a flare-up. But I do, because I love a camera!"

For years, Blair said she knew something wasn't right but didn't get the answers she needed until 2018.

"Ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flare-up and didn't know, and I was giving it everything to seem normal," she said.

Her son, Arthur, who she shares with ex Jason Bleick, is now eight.

"And I was self-medicating when he wasn't with me," she said. "I was drinking. I was in pain. I wasn't always drinking, but there were times when I couldn't take it."

Blair faced tiring days. She said simple tasks like driving her son to school would leave her fatigued, forcing her to pull over to nap before making it back home.

"I was ashamed and I was doing the best I could and I was a great mother, but it was killing me," she said.

"And so when I got the diagnosis, I cried some relief. Like, 'Oh, good, I'll be able to do something.'"

