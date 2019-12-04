Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Semi-automatic weapons, drugs and car seized in bikie raid

by Chris McMahon
4th Dec 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUNS, luxury cars, a motorbike and drugs have been seized during a raid on the house of an alleged bikie on the Gold Coast.

Officers from the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a home at Benowa yesterday, arresting a 33-year-old man, alleged to be a member of the Lone Wolf gang.

 

One of the four vehicles seized during a search warrant by the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad at Benowa. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
One of the four vehicles seized during a search warrant by the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad at Benowa. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Police seized two Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Harley Davidson during the raid, along with jewellery worth about $20,000, drugs, four handguns, a semiautomatic shotgun, a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition.

The 33-year-old was charged with firearm, drugs and property offences and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

 

One of the Mercedes seized during a search warrant. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
One of the Mercedes seized during a search warrant. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

In a statement detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin said gangs will remain the focus of their policing operation.

"Individuals who involve themselves in serious criminal activity, including possessing firearms, pose a serious risk to the community," he said.

"These individuals and criminal groups remain the focus of our future policing operations."

More Stories

Show More
bikie gangs bikie raid cars crime drug raid guns illegal drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 26 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 26 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Council grants $200k for community centre expansion

        premium_icon Council grants $200k for community centre expansion

        News Council has agreed to provide $200,000 towards the redevelopment

        Proposed labelling laws could prop up Bay seafood industry

        premium_icon Proposed labelling laws could prop up Bay seafood industry

        News Would you like labels of origin on your seafood?