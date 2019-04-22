Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Apr 2019 6:44 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM

UPDATE, 8.20am: A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called out to a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy early on Monday morning.

"Two crews to an incident at Woodburn (not New Italy as original reports indicated) on the Pacific Hwy just before 6.30am," he said.

"They were called to a semi-trailer off the road and into trees."

He said no transport was required.

"The driver was okay with no injuries and did not require hospitalisation," he said.

Drivers are asked to take extra care on the roads due to weather and holiday traffic.

Photos
View Gallery

 

Original story: DRIVERS are being urged to take care if travelling on the Pacific Highway in the New Italy area, after a semi trailer crashed earlier this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Turners Rd just after 6am.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Northbound traffic is affected and drivers should expect some delays in the area.

Meanwhile, the Transport Management Centre is warning drivers to take extra care on the roads today as people return home after the Easter break.

Delays are expected in the Woodburn area and Live Traffic NSW suggests drivers could consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route.

Double demerits are still in place today.

editors picks new italy pacific highway truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    premium_icon FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    News For those who missed out on seeing the classic cars, there will be one final chance to check them out in Hervey Bay on Monday.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    premium_icon Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    News Fraser Island management blamed for the recent dingo attack.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 8:46 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Club owner blames rich-lister for sudden closure

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Club owner blames rich-lister for sudden closure

    News Businessman's clash with one of Australia's richest men

    'Shouldn't happen': Families kicked to kerb as The Hub shuts

    premium_icon 'Shouldn't happen': Families kicked to kerb as The Hub shuts

    News 'Many of the other residents have kids and have nowhere to go'