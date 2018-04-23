SEMI-TRAILER ROLLOVER: Driver rushed to hospital

Truck rolls over on Old Toogoom Rd

UPDATE (3:35pm): A SEMI trailer has blocked Old Toogoom Rd about a kilometre from Pialba Burrum Heads Rd after it flipped on its side.

It happened about 1.45pm Monday.

A police officer on scene told the Chronicle the truck driver was travelling west when he felt the offside tyres at the back of the trailer come off the road.

The 58-year-old driver was allegedly unable to fully get back on the road and as a result crashed on its side, completely blocking the road.

The truck came to a stop just outside the home of Steve Allen who said he heard a loud crash.

"After it happened I heard a flip, bang and a long scrape," he said. "The windscreen was already smashed so I went and helped cut his seatbelt to let him out."

An off duty rural fire fighter was believed to be passing through when he came across the crash and assisted.

The driver was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries including a laceration to his head.

EARLIER (2.08pm): EMERGENCY Services are responding to a semi-trailer rollover on Old Toogoom Rd.

The road was closed about 2.15pm.

Drivers are advised not to turn down the road from either Pialba Burrum Heads Rd or Torbanlea Pialba Rd.

The condition of the truck driver is not yet known.

More to come.