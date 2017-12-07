Senate committee gives its support to Cashless Debit Card

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A SENATE committee has supported the continuation of the controversial Cashless Debit Card at trial sites and its expansion into new locations - including Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee handed down its report on Wednesday, recommending that the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card) Bill 2017 be passed.

The Cashless Debit Card is set to be introduced to the Hinkler electorate, including Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Howard, early next year

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, a vocal support of the card, welcomed the support of the Senate committee regarding the expansion of the card.

In its report, the committee noted wide-ranging support for the objective of introducing the card, which was aimed at reducing social harm caused by excessive use of alcohol, drugs and gambling.

"The feedback my office has received shows 75 percent support for the Cashless Debit Card being introduced.," Mr Pitt said.

"The Hinkler community wants the card, as does the service providers who are at the front line of support services.



"The very small minority of people who oppose the card have still not offered up an alternative."