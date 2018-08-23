UPDATE: Senate votes to progress cashless card bill

The Cashless Debit Card has not been passed but the Senate has agreed to advance the bill to the next stage in Parliament.

The Cashless Debit Card has not been passed but the Senate has agreed to advance the bill to the next stage in Parliament. Contributed

THE Cashless Debit Card has not been passed but the Senate has agreed to advance the bill to the next stage in Parliament.

A second reading of the bill was agreed to by the Senate this afternoon, after which the matter was adjourned to the next sitting dates.

32 senators were in favour of moving the bill forward, 30 were against its progression.

The next stage will see the Senate discuss amendments that have been proposed.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a vote had passed the card. That was incorrect.

The cashless card has been before the Senate since July 17 after the House of Representatives passed the bill up to the upper house.

The amended bill (Social Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card Trial Expansion) Bill 2018) was reintroduced to Parliament in May after the Senate removed Hinkler as a trial site earlier this year.

The proposed trial would impact 6700 welfare recipients across the electorate - making up more than 54 per cent of the country's total participants - currently at 5700 people.

Because of this influx, the amended legislation would also increased the maximum number of of participants, previously capped at 10,000, to 15,000.

The proposed trial would run until June 30, 2020.

The card is designed to reduce social harm. Recipients cannot use the card to buy alcohol or gambling products.

Recipients of Newstart, Youth Allowance (Jobseeker) and Parenting Payment under the age of 36 and living in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas will all be subject to the trial.

These payment types were chosen based on feedback from community stakeholders.

At least 800 people in South Australia are using the card after the trial was rolled out in the Ceduna region in 2016.

A further 1300 West Australian participants in the East Kimberley region were added to the trial in April 2016.

The most recent region to start a progressive roll-out of the cashless card was the Goldfields region (WA) almost six months ago.

With 3600 people entering the trial, Goldfields is currently the largest participant area.