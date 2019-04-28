Menu
Senator Fraser Anning (right) attends the True Blue Crew barbecue in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Politics

Anning slams ‘socialist media’ at anti-Islamic meeting

by Patrick Billings
28th Apr 2019 1:41 PM
Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has denounced "the socialist media" to cheers of support by a crowd in Gatton.

Mr Anning described the group as "patriots".

"I'd love to see the left wing media give an unbiased report and let the Australian people make their own decision, that's hardly likely when you've got a socialist media," he said to cheers.

The event was attended by about 150 people. Picture: Nigel Hallett
"Apparently (the attacker) is not a member of the True Blue Crew, he just an individual who may have gotten sick of somebody pushing a camera in his face. He reacted badly, he should have just kept walking."

 

Jim Savage from the True Blue Conservative Queensland Party. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Heavy security was present at the event in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Mr Anning said he hoped to get enough candidates on the cross bench to wield the balance of power to "block any bills until we can get the things we want."

He said this included withdrawing from the "corrupt" United Nations and legislation to allow the public a vote on who can immigrate to Australia.

The barbecue was held in Gatton, west of Ipswich. Picture: Nigel Hallett
anning anti-islam federal election 2019

