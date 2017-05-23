Send a message to those who rob, threaten

SCUM is a fitting word to describe anyone who would snatch a bag from a 69-year-old woman and push her down.

It's also a word I would use for anyone who would hold someone up at knifepoint.

Again, our beautiful community has seen the worst society can offer in the last two days in two separate attacks.

It's important to note it is an extreme minority in the Fraser Coast community who would ever consider doing such despicable acts.

If those responsible are caught by police and found guilty, I can only hope they receive the harsh punishment they undoubtedly deserve.

An example needs to be made of people who feel they can assault, threaten and steal from others, especially the vulnerable.

The victims deserve justice and our community deserves assurance this behaviour will not be tolerated and will not go unpunished.

It is simply unacceptable to the highest degree.