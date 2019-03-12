Send us your questions for Dan and Steph

ASK US ANYTHING: Dan and Steph Mulheron owners of Eat at Dan & Steph's will be answering all of your questions.

EVER wondered what it is really like to be on reality TV?

This Thursday at 9am you will get the chance.

The Chronicle will be streaming live from My Kitchen Rules winners, Dan and Steph Mulheron's cafe, Eat at Dan and Steph's.

We want to hear your questions for the famous foodies.

Do you want to know how they spent their $250,000 MKR grand prize?

Or, have you wondered what the secret to their professional and personal success is?

Send your questions to jessica.cook@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or submit them via Facebook.

Getting real

Dan and Steph have had an inspiring journey since their reality TV win in 2013.

Apart from opening Eat, which helped transform the Fraser Coast cafe scene, they have spoken openly of their IVF journey and the birth of their beautiful daughter Emmy.

Most recently Dan has publicly celebrated his weight loss and told of how he underwent surgery to kick the kilos.

To find out even more about Dan and Steph, tune in to the Chronicle's Facebook page from 9am on Thursday.