Senior cricket returns to the Fraser Coast

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Cricket competition resumes Saturday afternoon with round three action taking place in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

At Newtwon Oval number one in Maryborough, Tinana will battle Cavnish for honours.

The Tinana team is hoping to keep its unbeaten start to the season continuing.

On the number two oval Brothers Shamrocks will challenge Past Grammars for bragging rights.

On Keith Dunne Oval in Hervey Bay Australs and Cavaliers will go head to head while the two top-of-the-table Bushranger teams, Blue and Gold, will play on Allan Embry Oval.

Blue leads on percentages over the Gold team.

All matches to start at 12.30pm.