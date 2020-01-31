Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Cricket – Brothers Shamrocks (batting) v Australs (fielding) – Steve Riggs middles a shot. Photo: Cody Fox
Fraser Coast Cricket – Brothers Shamrocks (batting) v Australs (fielding) – Steve Riggs middles a shot. Photo: Cody Fox
Cricket

Senior cricket returns to the Fraser Coast

BRENDAN BOWERS
31st Jan 2020 11:00 AM

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Cricket competition resumes Saturday afternoon with round three action taking place in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

At Newtwon Oval number one in Maryborough, Tinana will battle Cavnish for honours.

The Tinana team is hoping to keep its unbeaten start to the season continuing.

On the number two oval Brothers Shamrocks will challenge Past Grammars for bragging rights.

On Keith Dunne Oval in Hervey Bay Australs and Cavaliers will go head to head while the two top-of-the-table Bushranger teams, Blue and Gold, will play on Allan Embry Oval.

Blue leads on percentages over the Gold team.

All matches to start at 12.30pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        premium_icon Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        News ‘A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation’

        EXPLAINED: What the Hinkler Regional Deal means for Bay

        EXPLAINED: What the Hinkler Regional Deal means for Bay

        News The total value of the deal exceeds $260 million

        Showers bring no relief to water restrictions

        premium_icon Showers bring no relief to water restrictions

        News Today and tomorrow may see possible showers with 20–25km light winds becoming...

        Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        premium_icon Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        News The young man charged has pleaded not guilty