Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

