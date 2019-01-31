Menu
Dr Richard Ashby has been stood down from his role with Queensland Health.
Health

Senior Queensland Health exec in sudden resignation

by Janelle Miles
31st Jan 2019 3:55 PM
SENIOR Queensland Health bureaucrat Richard Ashby has resigned amid a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh announced Dr Ashby's decision to resign as CEO of eHealth Queensland in an email to thousands of department staff this afternoon.

"Colleagues, I have referred allegations relating to a senior executive of eHealth Queensland to the Crime and Corruption Commission," the email said.

"These allegations relate to an alleged undeclared conflict of interest in relation to the patient administration system replacement. The CCC is investigating.

"These allegations are not related to the rollout of the state's digital hospital system.

"I have directed that all work on the patient administration system replacement ceases immediately.

"Today, Dr Richard Ashby has resigned for personal reasons. I'd like to acknowledgement Richard's service over several decades."

Dr Ashby was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia in 2010 for services to "emergency medicine, medical administration and a range of professional associations".

He's a former CEO of the Metro South Hospital and Health Service.

Dr Ashby graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Queensland in 1976.

