Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOGNITION: Fraser Coast's April Senior Sportsperson of the month winner Kym Lingard with Sarah Bailey Wilkinson from the Hervey Bay RSL.
RECOGNITION: Fraser Coast's April Senior Sportsperson of the month winner Kym Lingard with Sarah Bailey Wilkinson from the Hervey Bay RSL. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Senior sportsperson of the month accolades for Lingard

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
13th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPORTS AWARDS: For Hervey Bay local Kym Lingard the Fraser Coast Senior Sportsperson of April is another achievement on her lengthy sporting resume.

Lingard was named sportsperson of the month for her continued success in swimming, triathlon and life saving.

The 2018 Fraser Coast Masters Athlete of the year attended the Hervey Bay RSL last Friday to receive her award.

Currently the region's Sportsperson of the Year Lingard has not slowed down in 2019.

In April she attended the Australian Surf Life Saving titles on the Gold Coast along with masters swimming events.

At the Australian Surf Life Saving titles she competed in six individual events in the female 40 - 44 years division.

She placed fourth in the 2km ocean swim and twelfth in the surf race/swim final.

In the 2km beach run she crossed the line in fourteenth place and ninth in the beach flags final,

Kym also reached the semi-finals in the beach sprints and board race.

After competing at the Surf Life Saving championships Kym represented the Hervey Bay Humpbacks at the 2019 State masters swim titles.

Competing again in the 40 - 44 years division she competed in 9 Individual Events and 4 Relays.

Kym won ten medals at this event.

She won gold in the 200 metre butterfly and scored three silver medals in the mixed medley relay, mixed freestyle relay and women's freestyle relay.

The medal haul was complete with bronze in the 400 metre individual medley, 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle ad 100 metre butterfly.

Kym also is an active patrolling member of the Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Lingard was quick to thank the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay RSL for the recognition with this monthly award.

"I think it is wonderful that the Council and Hervey Bay RSL acknowledge and support local athletes and sports in the region,” she said.

Kym received a certificate and gift vouchers to the Hervey Bay RSL as part of her monthly award.

She also goes directly into the final of the Fraser Coast senior sportsperson of the year award at the Fraser Coast Sports Awards to be held later this year.

On how to nominate for Sportsperson of the Month please go to the Fraser Coast Regional website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au for details.

fc sport fraser coast sports awards hervey bay triathlon club local sport masters swimming
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sessions on scooter safety set to be held

    premium_icon Sessions on scooter safety set to be held

    News SESSIONS on scooter safety will be held across the Fraser Coast in coming months.

    • 13th May 2019 12:01 AM
    CLASSIC: Family supports Hervey Bay's Mother's Day fun run

    premium_icon CLASSIC: Family supports Hervey Bay's Mother's Day fun run

    News It has become a tradition for Rosie and her three daughters.

    • 13th May 2019 12:01 AM
    ELECTION: Data disconnect for Fraser Coast voters

    premium_icon ELECTION: Data disconnect for Fraser Coast voters

    News The Nationals' top issue was the needs of people outside cities.

    • 13th May 2019 12:01 AM
    FESTIVAL: Big crowd at By the C despite cold snap

    premium_icon FESTIVAL: Big crowd at By the C despite cold snap

    News By the C has given the Fraser Coast economy a boost.

    • 13th May 2019 12:01 AM