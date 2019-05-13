Senior sportsperson of the month accolades for Lingard

RECOGNITION: Fraser Coast's April Senior Sportsperson of the month winner Kym Lingard with Sarah Bailey Wilkinson from the Hervey Bay RSL.

RECOGNITION: Fraser Coast's April Senior Sportsperson of the month winner Kym Lingard with Sarah Bailey Wilkinson from the Hervey Bay RSL. Alistair Brightman

SPORTS AWARDS: For Hervey Bay local Kym Lingard the Fraser Coast Senior Sportsperson of April is another achievement on her lengthy sporting resume.

Lingard was named sportsperson of the month for her continued success in swimming, triathlon and life saving.

The 2018 Fraser Coast Masters Athlete of the year attended the Hervey Bay RSL last Friday to receive her award.

Currently the region's Sportsperson of the Year Lingard has not slowed down in 2019.

In April she attended the Australian Surf Life Saving titles on the Gold Coast along with masters swimming events.

At the Australian Surf Life Saving titles she competed in six individual events in the female 40 - 44 years division.

She placed fourth in the 2km ocean swim and twelfth in the surf race/swim final.

In the 2km beach run she crossed the line in fourteenth place and ninth in the beach flags final,

Kym also reached the semi-finals in the beach sprints and board race.

After competing at the Surf Life Saving championships Kym represented the Hervey Bay Humpbacks at the 2019 State masters swim titles.

Competing again in the 40 - 44 years division she competed in 9 Individual Events and 4 Relays.

Kym won ten medals at this event.

She won gold in the 200 metre butterfly and scored three silver medals in the mixed medley relay, mixed freestyle relay and women's freestyle relay.

The medal haul was complete with bronze in the 400 metre individual medley, 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle ad 100 metre butterfly.

Kym also is an active patrolling member of the Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Lingard was quick to thank the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay RSL for the recognition with this monthly award.

"I think it is wonderful that the Council and Hervey Bay RSL acknowledge and support local athletes and sports in the region,” she said.

Kym received a certificate and gift vouchers to the Hervey Bay RSL as part of her monthly award.

She also goes directly into the final of the Fraser Coast senior sportsperson of the year award at the Fraser Coast Sports Awards to be held later this year.

On how to nominate for Sportsperson of the Month please go to the Fraser Coast Regional website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au for details.