Senior sportsperson proving a master in the swimming pool

REWARD: Mayor George Seymour presents Peter McMonagle with the Senior Sportsperson of the Month Award.

REWARD: Mayor George Seymour presents Peter McMonagle with the Senior Sportsperson of the Month Award. Brendan Bowers

SPORTS AWARDS: Age is no barrier to fast times in the pool.

Just ask Peter McMonagle, the Hervey Bay Humpbacks swimmer who has been named the Fraser Coast senior sportsperson of the month for May.

McMonagle has focused on strengthening his swimming this year, working with coach Caleb Ryan.

"Caleb has fixed some of my bad habits and we have also worked on a strength program,” McMonagle said.

The coaching sessions have resulted in McMonagle recording race times he has not seen for 12 years.

In March this year, McMonagle attended Masters Swimming National Championships in Adelaide.

He won gold medals in the 50 and 100m breaststroke 70-74 age group and bronze medals for his swims in the 50 and 100m freestyle.

The highlight from the swim meet was reducing his personal best time by four seconds in the 100m freestyle with a time of just over one minute and 12 seconds.

He then competed in the Queensland State Titles in April in Brisbane.

The successful year of swimming continued when he won the 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

McMonagle secured state records for his breaststroke races.

Securing silver in the hard-fought relay race topped of an incredible few months.

McMonagle was presented with his monthly award by mayor George Seymour who congratulated the swimming master on his success.

"It is great to support and recognise sportspeople like Peter who do amazing things for our community,” Seymour said.

The Fraser Coast Sports Awards will be held at the Hervey Bay RSL early in 2020.

For information on how to nominate an outstanding athlete go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council website.