Free courses to become a tech savvy senior

LEARNING THE ROPES: Judy Weaver had no experience with technology before attending the Hervey Bay Library's free workshops.
Jodie Callcott
IT'S never too late to bring yourself into the 21st century by becoming tech-savvy.

Free technology classes to teach seniors about computers, tablets and internet are on offer through Fraser Coast Libraries.

Technology amateur Judy Weaver, 64, said when she discovered the classes she jumped at the opportunity.

"I was at my wits end at home here by myself," she said.

"I saw the classes and got on to it and I love it, I've never looked back."

Ms Weaver said she didn't know anything about computers before attending the Tech Savvy Seniors class.

"When I started I was learning how to open up a computer," Ms Weaver said.

"I was so scared to touch it because I never really had any hands-on experience but you can't hurt it (your computer) and that's something I learned."

She said older people who might be reluctant to learn about technology and the internet need to join the class or they will be left behind.

"That's just the way things are going now and you just have to get used to it and learn it and understand it," she said.

"When you understand things, it's not as scary.

"A lot of the older people won't text, all they do is use their phone to make calls, but they need more understanding that it's not that scary.

"The Tech Savvy classes teach you the basics, there's help there, it's free and it's funded by the government, which is wonderful."

TECH SAVVY SENIORS

WHAT: 1.5 hour classes teaching technology basics

WHERE: Fraser Coast Libraries and some outreach locations

WHEN: From January to mid-June2018.

COST: Free

PHONE: 41974220

Fraser Coast Chronicle
