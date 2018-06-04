Seniors forced to share houses to avoid aged care

TANYA Maslen is at the coalface of the region's seniors housing crisis.

Since she launched her Facebook page Senior Share Houses Fraser Coast in January, more than 100 people have joined.

She was 54 when she feared she would be homeless if she didn't find someone to house share with.

"I had a situation where I couldn't afford rent on my own and I didn't know what I was going to do," she said.

"I was coming face to face with the very likely possibility that I could end up living in my car.

"I'm glad I went through that process because it gave me the motivation to help people and realise what we're facing here."

Now a passionate seniors' advocate, she's determined to stop over 50s, who make up 45 percent of the population in the retirement haven of Hervey Bay, from slipping through the cracks.

Tanya, pictured, says the social issue is a "silent crisis" not only on the Fraser Coast, but around Australia.

"Through my own experience, I had no awareness surrounding the number of elderly people struggling," she said.

"It was only when I was in the situation myself when I realised I wasn't the only one."

Ms Maslen blamed a number of contributing factors for the rise in elderly residents choosing to share their houses.

"You have high rent even in regional places like Hervey Bay," she said. "Couple that with the high cost of living which is constantly rising and you're in big trouble."

Ms Maslen said opting for a house mate was also often driven by the need for companionship.

"There's a lot of people who are really lonely but they also value their independence," she said.

"Many people want to stay in their own homes but can't handle the maintenance of their backyard or other jobs around the house so a house mate could help."

There was also confusion surrounding the definition of house sharing as Ms Maslen said many people were happy to open the doors to their home but simply did not have the space.

"The biggest problem I've come across is there's quite a few people who are willing to open their homes but can't get people to fill them," she said.

"The homes are a typical three bedroom, one bathroom place but that's not enough.

"You need to make a separate living space for that person, make sure there's space in the cupboards in the kitchen and a linen cupboard.

"A lot of elderly people have their own stuff and it's a big part of their identity."

Ms Maslen hoped she could educate the community on senior share housing.

"I want to get it across to people that share houses are not a hippie option," she said.

"People have these pre-conceived ideas and lack of awareness so I want there to be more."

Do you think share houses are a suitable option for elderly residents needing some extra help? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.