Seniors get chance to dance with Queensland Ballet teachers

NEVER TOO OLD: Radiance Academy over-55s teacher Kerrie Jessup with Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin (Mao's Last dancer) and over-55s student Jenny Barnes.

The region's most talented dancers will have the chance to learn from Queensland Ballet's teaching artists when they visit Hervey Bay next month.

The ballet teachers will visit the region on January 30 and 31 to deliver the Ballet for Seniors Teacher Training program.

A tailored program that keeps ageing bodies strong, minds challenged, and communities connected, Ballet for Seniors responds to current challenges facing ageing populations, including social isolation and physical activity.

With the program a hit at its Brisbane-based studios, QB is expanding its reach of the program to the regions, hopeful to see the benefits of ballet for matured adults across more communities in the state.

Underpinned by evidence-based research, Ballet for Seniors has a positive impact on the wellbeing of mature-aged participants. Research conducted by the Queensland University of Technology found participants had improved posture, flexibility, physical wellbeing and felt more energetic.

Following the release of the Ballet Moves for Adult Creative Health report with QUT in April 2018, Queensland Ballet saw a significant increase in Ballet for Seniors classes from one to seven classes per week.

Queensland Ballet teaching artist Joseph Stewart has been teaching the Ballet for Seniors program since 2018.

"There is a real sense of community in these classes," he said.

"Each participant has a unique and personal response to the class, and each participant has their own motivation or goal for being there.

"That's the magic of the classes; everyone has their own story and journey, but as a collective we dance."

Mr Stewart said participants of the Teacher Training workshop can expect to learn first-hand from a comprehensive framework and syllabus that has been developed from years of program delivery and informed by research.

Loyal QB Ballet for Seniors participant, Vicki Lennox has been attending the Intermediate Ballet for Seniors class since August 2017, igniting an inner passion for the art form she never had the chance to pursue as a child.

"My posture has improved, my technique has improved, and I have met so many like-minded friends. It makes me feel elegant and fulfilled. I do this for me, it's for no one else," Ms Lennox said.

"You owe it to yourself to just try it once. You might find a joy not yet discovered and better yet, new friends to share it with," she said.

The QB Ballet for Seniors Teacher Training workshop will be held at Sparks Dance Centre.