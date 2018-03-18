Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast TESS teacher and driving instructor Max Seymour speaks to a packed house at the Senior Citizens Centre on new road rules and regulations with assistance by sign language interpreter.
Fraser Coast TESS teacher and driving instructor Max Seymour speaks to a packed house at the Senior Citizens Centre on new road rules and regulations with assistance by sign language interpreter. Boni Holmes
Whats On

Seniors program aims for road safety

Boni Holmes
by
18th Mar 2018 3:35 PM

WITH 120 people filling Maryborough's Senior Citizens Centre last week, bookings were now being taken for the Driving On seminar which will be held in Hervey Bay tomorrow.

The popular program was a free informative single session which focuses on keeping locals, particular those aged over 60, on the road safely.

This seminar will cover topics which cause confusion including new rules for merging and roundabouts, safety and road etiquette, towing awareness and conditions, medical considerations, and the reality of diminished reflexes and reactions times.

Attendees will have the option to register for a free one on one driver update with a qualified driving instructor.

This Active Plus Lifestyle Options Event is funded by the Department of Communities, Child Safety & Disabilities.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 20, at 10am-1pm at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St.

For more information phone 4122 4444 or 1800 224 442.

Related Items

driving instructor fccommunity fcroad fcwhatson road rules urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Locks go under the clipper for World's Greatest Shave

Locks go under the clipper for World's Greatest Shave

News AT THE age of 93, this is the only time in the year Harry Wasley gets a shave and a haircut.

  • 18th Mar 2018 4:30 PM
German campaign inspiring warm thoughts of Fraser Coast

German campaign inspiring warm thoughts of Fraser Coast

News Billboards have gone up in prominent German cities.

  • 18th Mar 2018 3:45 PM
GALLERY: Guinness flows in St Paddy's Day celebrations

GALLERY: Guinness flows in St Paddy's Day celebrations

News Hoolihans hosted a major celebration of Irish culture.

New crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast

New crocodile sighting on the Fraser Coast

News A new crocodile sighting has been reported.

Local Partners