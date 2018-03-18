Seniors program aims for road safety

Fraser Coast TESS teacher and driving instructor Max Seymour speaks to a packed house at the Senior Citizens Centre on new road rules and regulations with assistance by sign language interpreter.

Boni Holmes

WITH 120 people filling Maryborough's Senior Citizens Centre last week, bookings were now being taken for the Driving On seminar which will be held in Hervey Bay tomorrow.

The popular program was a free informative single session which focuses on keeping locals, particular those aged over 60, on the road safely.

This seminar will cover topics which cause confusion including new rules for merging and roundabouts, safety and road etiquette, towing awareness and conditions, medical considerations, and the reality of diminished reflexes and reactions times.

Attendees will have the option to register for a free one on one driver update with a qualified driving instructor.

This Active Plus Lifestyle Options Event is funded by the Department of Communities, Child Safety & Disabilities.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 20, at 10am-1pm at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St.

For more information phone 4122 4444 or 1800 224 442.