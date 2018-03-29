Seniors urged to hold off on flu shots until May

This year the Australian Government is funding enhanced influenza vaccines for people aged 65 or above, which will provide better protection for this age group than the standard vaccines.

WIDE Bay Public Health Unit is urging senior citizens to hold off on their influenza vaccination to give them the strongest possible coverage during the peak of the annual influenza season.

This year the Australian Government is funding enhanced influenza vaccines for people aged 65 or above, which will provide better protection for this age group than the standard vaccines.

These vaccines, which are not yet available, have been developed to improve the immune response in people of this age.

However increasing evidence suggests that in this age group, the effect of influenza vaccination lasts around four months.

Given that the peak of the flu season in Wide Bay generally occurs around late August or early September, it is best to be vaccinated no earlier than May.

"I appreciate that our senior citizens have a healthy respect for influenza and want to avoid catching it," Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said.

"Two specialised vaccines have been developed that will better stimulate the immune system in older persons, and these will be available free-of-charge to people aged 65 or above.

"I would urge people aged 65 or above to wait until these vaccines are available as they will offer them an increased level of protection.

"As influenza vaccines offer protection in this age group for about 120 days, it really is advisable for those aged 65 years and older to hold off until May so you can have the best possible protection during the peak of the season.

"There is always a little bit of flu around in summer and autumn, however it's still well before the traditional flu season which history shows starts in late June or July, so there's no need to seek out an alternative vaccine."

The specialised vaccine is designed for the 65 and older cohort based on their age, and is not recommended or funded for people aged less than 65 years, even those who have risk factors for influenza.

Dr Young advised the regular vaccine would provide optimal protection for the rest of the local community.

"It is still important for other people to be vaccinated as it's the best form of defense against influenza and when it gets closer to the season I would urge people to get a shot," Dr Young said.