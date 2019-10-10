Menu
Mitch Gould, Hervey Bay's Bachelorette contestant, has shown his sensitive side on Instagram.
Sensitive side of Bay's bachelor on display

10th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
HE IS in the running to win Angie Kent's heart and Hervey Bay's handsome bachelor has proven he has a sensitive side.

From sunrises at the pier to capturing the beauty of nature, it's clear photography is a real passion for the Bachelorette contestant.

Last night he made his reality TV debut, receiving a rose from Ms Kent, who is on the lookout for love.

But just weeks ago he was posting to Instagram, sharing photos of Hervey Bay's stunning ospreys, a cockatoo and a kookaburra and flowers, as well as the stunning sights at the city's botanical gardens.

An intricate spiderweb at Wongi waterhole is the subject of another stunning shot.

He is so passionate about the craft, Mr Gould has set up a page for his photography separate to his personal Instagram page.

On his personal page, he has posted images of various adventures, including travelling to Brisbane for this year's NRL magic round and taking in the beauty of Inskip Point.

His passion for the gym is also shared on his page.

In his biography, he has written The Bachelorette 2019, pointing to the Instagram pages of the program and Channel 10.

