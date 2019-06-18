SENTENCED: Man rams girlfriend's car in 'persistent' attack

A Hervey Bay man is behind bars after he turned his car into a weapon.

A HERVEY Bay man turned his car into a weapon in a frightening attack on his ex-partner.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Adam Troy Parker, rammed the woman's car so hard it spun around.

He then accelerated into the passenger's side of the car, pushing it 40m up the road.

The court heard the impact was so significant it caused the front wheels of the victim's car to curl up under the vehicle.

Members of the public, who jumped in to assist the victim, later told police they were scared about what would have happened if they didn't intervene.

Parker appeared via video link on May 21 to plead guilty to four charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, breaching a bail condition and contravention of a domestic violence protection order.

Solicitor for Queensland Police Louese McConnell said the 50-year-old's actions during the August 2018 attack endangered not only his victim but other members of the public.

The court heard Parker was convicted of grievous bodily harm in the year 2000 as well as a domestic violence offence involving wilful damage to property against the same woman in 2013.

Solicitor Andrew Bale said the victim and his client were in a long-term relationship at the time of the offence, which had since ended.

Mr Bale said the fencing contractor was normally the carer for his elderly mother, who was in court supporting him.

"He is now single, the relationship has ended, which has taken some effort on his part as the aggrieved is in contact with him continually, and with his elderly mother,” Mr Bale said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge condemned the "persistent” attack involving significant force which "used the vehicle as a weapon” against the aggrieved.

Parker received a head sentence of two years in prison, with 31 days served.

He was disqualified from holding a driver's licence for six month.

Parker will be eligible for parole on October 20.