A 28-YEAR-old Pialba woman received a suspended sentence for multiple offences.
SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

Jessica Lamb
by
1st May 2019 12:16 AM
A 28-YEAR-old Pialba woman whose fingerprints were found on an empty wine bottle in a stolen car fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in custody.

Jaime Louise Marshall appeared on Monday to plead guilty to multiple charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear and contravention of a probation order.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court Marshall told police she did not attend court because she did not have enough time to organise legal representation.

Duty lawyer Daniel Ould said his client was a passenger in the stolen car and was not involved in the theft.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge re-sentenced Marshall for previous offences due to her "poor response” with probation and convicted and fined her $1000.

Marshall was fined $1200 for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to dispose of a syringe safely and was disqualified from driving for two years.

As it was her fourth failure to appear charge, Mr Guttridge sentenced Marshall to one month imprisonment wholly suspended for six months.

"This means you don't go to jail today, hopefully never go to jail, that ultimately is up to you,” he said.

