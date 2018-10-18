Sentimental screening for Players

The Maryborough Players will hold an information session on their latest production, The Sentimental Bloke , and some of the artistic members from the successful My Fair Lady (pictured above) production will return.

THESPIAN folk are being invited to show their interest in the latest Maryborough Players venture this weekend.

The group will screen a DVD of the original show, The Sentimental Bloke, which was directed 30 years ago by Maryborough's favourite ballet teacher, Cleone McRoberts.

Mrs McRoberts said the musical was a converted poem.

"It is not a well known musical which is a shame because it is really funny,” she said.

"Once people see it they will appreciate the roles available.

"The DVD will give people an idea of cast and characters.

"This was my first musical when we had our own theatre company.”

Ms McRoberts said there were a lot of character roles, big dance numbers and singing.

Tracy Wright will do the vocals and Ken Hodgkinson will organise the orchestra as musical director.

"The three of us worked on My Fair Lady two years ago and we are looking forward to working together again,” Ms McRoberts said.

Maryborough Players president Gail Endres said they had great success with My Fair Lady in 2017, and some of the members of the artistic team were back again for The Sentimental Bloke.

"We are thrilled to announce our musical production for 2019 and were inviting all people who are interested in the various aspects of theatre to attend.

"Maryborough Players celebrates its 70th anniversary in June next year, and we are proud that our community based and not for profit theatre organisation has been at the forefront of theatre across the Fraser Coast region for this length of time,” Ms McRoberts said.

DETAILS

Information night for the production of The Sentimental Bloke will be held on Sunday, October 21, at the Maryborough Cycle Hall, Cran St, Tinana from 6-9pm. Bring a plate to share.