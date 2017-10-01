September 2017 officially driest on record for Hervey Bay

DRY BONES: Hervey Bay has endured its driest September in its history.

HERVEY Bay has officially endured its driest September in recorded history with 0.0mm rainfall.

The last time the Bay received such little rain was in the year 2000 when we received 1.2mm of rainfall during the month.

Maryborough may have had little rain but did not break the record for driest September having received 0.2mm of rain as opposed to 0.0mm in 1919.

But as quickly as the month ended, forecasters predicted heavy rainfall for the region for the first day of October.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Andrew Bufalino, said an upper trough and coastal trough around Wide Bay would bring about 50-150mm of rain from Sunday afternoon with 95% chance of 60-100mm of rain on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, residents in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts were issued a severe weather warning due to the predicted heavy rainfall.

The coastal trough was expected to deepen and form into a possible low pressure system before drifting to Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast waters on Monday morning.

It is possible Maryborough and Hervey Bay could be among the areas affected by flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall with six hourly rainfall totals of 130mm-180mm possible in areas between Bundaberg and Double Island Point throughout Monday.

Overcast conditions brought some cooler weather with temperatures dropping from 30 degrees to 26 degrees in the Bay while Maryborough cooled down from 35 degrees to 25 degrees.

Mr Bufalino said the pleasant temperatures were thanks to heavy cloud cover and temperatures would soon return to average.

Emergency services urge residents to remember in the case of flash flooding "if it's flooded, forget it" and to refrain from walking in high levels of water to prevent dangerous situations.