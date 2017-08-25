Serial Bay thief, 64, busted after stealing 157 items

A RETIRED nurse with a bad habit of stealing things has fronted court again for taking more items that don't belong to her.

Susan Lynette Hedegaard appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, sobbing while standing in the same criminal box she has found herself in on numerous occasions in the last decade.

In July, police raided a room at Flashpackers Hervey Bay where they located the 64-year-old with 157 items believed to be stolen by her.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Donna Sperling said those items which included clothing, cosmetics and bags had a total value of about $1425.

"A substantial amount of property was new or unused, and still had price tags attached," Snr Const Sperling said.

"Police reasonably suspected property was stolen."

Hedegaard told police she purchased the items from Brisbane, using money she received from benefits after being released on custody from a previous theft offence.

The court heard she explained she does not keep receipts, and only takes tags off prior to wearing an item.

The offence happened a day before Hedegaard was sentenced in court for a separate theft charge.

Hedegaard's defence lawyer Daniel Ould said her thieving acts were acts of desperation due to financial stress.

"She's on a disability support pension due to an injury she sustained while nursing," Mr Ould said.

"She acknowledges her history of stealing-type offences.

"She says the reason for it is financial hardship."

The divorced nurse, who worked in the profession for 15 years, was also heard to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced her to three months imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date set for September 23.