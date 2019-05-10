Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man killed five cats and sat on a sixth. Picture: File photo/istock
The man killed five cats and sat on a sixth. Picture: File photo/istock
Crime

Serial cat killer: ‘I’m f***ed up’

by Nicholas McElroy
10th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man killed five of his former girlfriend's cats intending to make them feel pain and caused prolonged suffering to a sixth animal by sitting on it, a court has heard.

The man pleaded guilty to six "cruel and grotesque" serious animal cruelty offences in the Brisbane District Court today.

The court was told police became involved after the woman confronted the man, now 20, when the final cat was killed in a town west of Rockhampton in November 2017.

He told her "I'm f***** up" when she arrived home after he contacted her asking to bathe one of the cats because it had been in a fight with another cat. He said he wanted to clean the blood off one of the animals. The woman told him not to.

But when she returned home with her brother they found a cat dead in the corner of a room.

Distressed, the pair asked where a second cat was, and he said he did not know. It was at this point the pair heard a muffled "meow" coming from underneath the man.

After the man was struck multiple times he finally stood up and the pair discovered a seriously injured kitten underneath him.

The woman later told police the man had killed four cats in various ways previously.

The court was told the young man, who cannot be identified because the charges are domestic violence offences, had suffered a traumatic upbringing which included abuse in foster care.

The court was told he had not offended since co-operating with police 18 months ago.

The man was sentenced to three years' prison which was suspended for five years.

He was ordered to serve three years' probation and cannot own domestic animals.

More Stories

animal cruelty court crime editors picks pets and animals

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction