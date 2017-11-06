Serial fraudster made purchases up to $15,000 at a time

AFTER spending 620 days in jail, a serial fraudster has been released back into the community on parole.

Michael William Johnstone, 42, of Mackay has had to pay restitution of about $20,000, a court has heard.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to 61 charges, majority of which were fraud and theft.

The fraud and theft offences were perpetrated by Johnstone using the Paypass feature of stolen credit cards, and were committed in various parts of Queensland including on the Fraser Coast.

In some instances, the court heard that Johnstone stole $10,000-$15,000 at a time.

The other offences he was charged with included breach of bail, enter premises with intent, and fail to appear.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

His defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie argued that Johnstone should be released immediately because the time he spent in presentence custody exceeded the time he would need to serve after sentencing.

Ms McGarvie emphasised that even his most serious charge, which was entering dwelling with intent, did not incorporate violence.

Johnstone went on a drive-around with police and made confessions following his arrest.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Johnstone to two-years in jail, immediately released on parole.

Johnstone appeared in court by a video link from jail. He blew his partner a kiss, who was present in the Hervey Bay courtroom, after learning that he would be returning home soon.