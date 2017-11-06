News

Serial fraudster made purchases up to $15,000 at a time

Annie Perets
by

AFTER spending 620 days in jail, a serial fraudster has been released back into the community on parole.

Michael William Johnstone, 42, of Mackay has had to pay restitution of about $20,000, a court has heard.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to 61 charges, majority of which were fraud and theft.

The fraud and theft offences were perpetrated by Johnstone using the Paypass feature of stolen credit cards, and were committed in various parts of Queensland including on the Fraser Coast.

In some instances, the court heard that Johnstone stole $10,000-$15,000 at a time.

The other offences he was charged with included breach of bail, enter premises with intent, and fail to appear.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

His defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie argued that Johnstone should be released immediately because the time he spent in presentence custody exceeded the time he would need to serve after sentencing.

Ms McGarvie emphasised that even his most serious charge, which was entering dwelling with intent, did not incorporate violence.

Johnstone went on a drive-around with police and made confessions following his arrest.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Johnstone to two-years in jail, immediately released on parole.

Johnstone appeared in court by a video link from jail. He blew his partner a kiss, who was present in the Hervey Bay courtroom, after learning that he would be returning home soon.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

A whirlwind renovation is currently underway to transform the Bayswater Hotel into an exciting new dining experience.

Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

Pauline Hanson paid a visit to Maryborough with her candidate, Damian Huxham - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay.

Labor candidate attacks One Nation opponent in bizarre video

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

It comes after the release of Galaxy Poll results.

Pharmacist steals $20,000 worth of drugs on the job

Scott Street Pharmacy compounding service, located in the Medici Medical Centre the pharmacy is the only place in Toowoomba that has technicans and chemists to make pharmeceutical drugs. Completed capusles. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Pharmacy staff began to notice controlled drugs had been ordered.

Local Partners