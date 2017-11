REFUSING to pay for fuel has left a River Heads man needing to pump out nearly $1000.

Appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court Travis Martti Geiger, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing fuel on five separate occasions.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

On October 5, Geiger stole $40 of fuel, $50 on October 8, $50 on October 12, $57.02 on October 17 and another $50 on October 19.

Geiger was ordered to pay the money back to each respective fuel station as well as a $600 fine.