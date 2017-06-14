25°
News

Serial killer Ivan Milat's brother dies on Coast street

Kathy Sundstrom
14th Jun 2017 10:55 AM
Alex Milat at his Sunshine Coast home in 2004.
Alex Milat at his Sunshine Coast home in 2004. Chris McCormack

AUSTRALIA'S worst serial killer's big brother, Alex Milat, has died.

The 76-year-old's body was found collapsed outside of the Palmwood's Post Office on June 6. It is believed he died of a heart attack.

Ivan Milat is serving seven life sentences in Sydney's Goulburn's Supermax prison for a spate of horrific murders, known as the backpacker murders, in New South Wales between 1989 and 1993.

Ivan's nephew Alistair Shipsey has started a petition to get his uncle retried claiming he was "framed" and deserved to tell his story.

He posted on Facebook on June 9 his "main witness" to help Ivan "just died of a heart attack.

 

Alistair Shipsey's post saying his 'key witness' had died.
Alistair Shipsey's post saying his 'key witness' had died. Facebook Milat Letters

Alistair is the author of the Milat Letters, which are letters from Ivan in jail to his nephew which revealed how he hated being in jail.

The letters also included a note why the killer who has refused to admit guilt chopped off his own finger in jail.

Despite overwhelming evidence of Milat's guilt which led to his conviction of seven backpacker murders on July 27, 1996 and one attempted murder, false imprisonment and robbery of Paul Onions, Shipsey remained convinced of his uncle's innocence.

His online petition had nine supporters on June 14.

 

Alistair Shipsey's petition to have his uncle, Ivan Milat, retried.
Alistair Shipsey's petition to have his uncle, Ivan Milat, retried. Kathy Sundstrom

The Gympie Pistol Club has paid tribute to Alex who was a valued member of the club.

President Paul Dale said he had known Alex for four years and he was a "really valuable member".

"He was always parting knowledge. He had a great passion for all things to do with fire arms. He knew reloading, black powder, every facet.

"Alex was an inspiration to any young member."

While everyone knew his brother was servicing life sentences, "people didn't bring it up".

"They knew who he was," he said.

 

Ivan Milat with a gun on the cover of Alistair Shipsey's book.
Ivan Milat with a gun on the cover of Alistair Shipsey's book. Facebook Milat Letters

"We didn't see him as part of that. He was just a guy down at the club, a nice bloke.

"I think he was a member of quite a few clubs in the area, He really enjoyed his sport. He was a very good shot."

Celeste Hargraves, from Elders Real Estate was the first to find Alex's body when she was delivering the post.

"I walked up to the post office at 1.30pm to put mail in the letter box and he was on the ground," she said.

"He must have been there sometime before I saw him as it looked like he had fallen before he got to the steps.

"I think he was dead already. He was on the ground with blood pooling on his face.

"He might have had a heart attack and just fell."

Ms Hargraves ran to the print shop who called an ambulance for help and then she ran to the doctors.

"The doctor started breath compressions, but he was not responding. The ambulance arrived and continued, but he didn't respond.

The Daily spoke to Alex only two weeks ago about the possibility of doing an interview to discuss calls for his brother's retrial.

A cheerful sounding Alex declined the request.

Alex was one of 14 Milat siblings. He told the Daily in 2015 he wished he had changed his name.

 

A youthful Ivan Milat.
A youthful Ivan Milat. Facebook Milat letters

"I do (regret keeping the Milat name), I f*****g do," he said.

"The first day I should've changed my name, it would definitely have been a better life.

"It'd amaze you the problems I've had with having this name."

He appeared indifferent on Ivan's guilt.

"The decisions are made by some body else, more than likely for political reasons," he said.

"I don't even worry about it (Ivan's guilt). I just try to live my life and enjoy it."

The Daily has approached Alistair Shipsey for comment.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ivan milat palmwoods serial killer sunshine coast

  News

  14th Jun 2017 10:00 AM

It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

Maryborough's Aaron Graves has proven intellectual disability is no barrier to finding fulfilling work.

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Maryborough's Star Dust Drama Academy during their rehearsal for The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Stick which will be performed at this year's Mary Poppins Festival. Back: Emma Collis, Hayden Wheeler, Rhiannon Patten, Mikaila Van Wyk, Sarah Walter and Samantha Walter. Middle: Ethan Jones, Lucifer Proud and Nathaniel Brampton. Front: Chloe Jones, Georgia Russell, Daniel Gordano and Juniper Canning

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama production

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

