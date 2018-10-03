Serial offenders help region rack up $20M SPER debt

CRIMINALS who have thousands of dollars in unpaid fines hanging over their heads are contributing to the region's shocking SPER debt of almost $20 million.

While the average person who has a SPER debt on the Fraser Coast owes about $2500, local courts are regularly faced with offenders who have an account with a much higher sum.

Among them is Burrum Heads resident Daniel Michael Bullingham, who a court recently heard has thousands of dollars in fines outstanding.

Because he failed to make adequate repayments, SPER suspended his licence ultimately leading to him serving jail time after he was caught driving unlicensed.

The 40-year-old was intercepted on August 29 at Burrum Heads Rd, with the driving unlicensed incident breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for seven days.

Earlier this year, the Chronicle reported on serial thief James Samuel Baumgart who a court heard has an outstanding debt of $30,000.

As of August 31, there were 8055 people living on the Fraser Coast who had a SPER debt.

On average, they each have seven separate fines.

A SPER spokesman said there wasn't any way of running away from a debt, or making it disappear.

When individuals fail to make repayments, there can be serious consequences, like losing a of a licence, or even a car, motorbike, or boat.

"SPER will take one or more enforcement actions to recover the debt," the spokesman said.

"These include suspending driver licences, issuing fine collection notices to banks or employers to recover funds, registering interests over property, and clamping and seizing vehicles.

"People accrue SPER debts for many reasons. Some choose not to pay or forget about an infringement, while others are facing genuine financial or other hardship."